Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Marcos, Biden nakatakdang magpulong sa Mayo 1

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2023 06:56 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kinumpirma ng White House at ng Malacañang ang nakatakdadng pulong nina Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. at US President Joe Biden sa Mayo 1 bilang bahagi ng official visit ni Marcos sa Estados Unidos. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 21 Abril 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Bongbong Marcos   Joe Biden   White House   climate change   human rights   New York   UNGA   EDCA  