Marcos, Biden nakatakdang magpulong sa Mayo 1

Kinumpirma ng White House at ng Malacañang ang nakatakdadng pulong nina Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. at US President Joe Biden sa Mayo 1 bilang bahagi ng official visit ni Marcos sa Estados Unidos. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 21 Abril 2023.