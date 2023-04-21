LTO paper licenses depress drivers

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A group of drivers on Friday criticized the Land Transportation Office (LTO)’s new policy of issuing paper driver’s licenses amid a shortage of plastic license cards.

“Medyo nakakalungkot po na magiging papel muna… pero mas maigi sana kung ina-anticipate ng ating mga tauhan sa gobyerno na bakit tayo mawawalan ng kwan,” said Federation of Ayala Center Transport Terminal Inc. President Lino Villaraza.

“Dahil kung papel po is madaling ma-deteriorate. O paano pag mahuli na umuulan, iaabot yung lisensya. O madaling mabasa. O malapit na tayong mag-rainy season,” he explained.

(We're a bit sad about the paper licenses...it would have been better if government officials anticipated the shortage. Paper easily deteriorates. What if one is accosted during a downpour? The rainy season is coming soon.)

Villaraza noted, however, that if the release of plastic license cards will be delayed, these should be sent instead to the drivers’ homes.

“Dapat i-mail na lang po sa kanyang kinauukulan kasi nandyan naman ang mga address…hindi na dapat babalik-balik sa ahensya ng gobyerno natin para pumila, para hingin ulit yang plastic na yan. Para kumbinyente sa lahat,” he added.

(They should be mailed to the drivers...drivers shouldn't have to come back to the LTO for that anymore. So it's more convenient for evryone.)

Villaraza also hit the LTO’s decision to scrap periodic medical examinations for driver's license holders.

“Para sa akin po, hindi dapat maalis yun. Napaka-important po noon…physically fit po, medically, kailangan po yun, taon-taon. Eh paano po yung driver na nakakuha ng contagious disease? Magda-drive pa po ba siya? Ikaw, kawawa po, lalo po sa public transport,” he said.

(For me that must not be removed. That is so important...to be physically or medically fit. What about drivers who contract contagious diseases? Will they still drive? That's dangerous on public transport.)

--TeleRadyo, 21 April 2023