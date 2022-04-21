Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Teachers are opposing a Department of Education memorandum ordering their 100 percent return to onsite work, a group said Thursday.

Teachers’ Dignity Coalition national chairperson Benjo Basas said they don’t get why all teachers are being asked to report physically for work when not all of them are handling face-to-face classes just yet.

“’Di namin din kasi makuha yung logic po nito dahil marami po, I mean a great majority of our learners po ay umaasa doon sa online or modular na teaching ng ating mga guro,” he said.

(We don't get the logic, because most of our learners are still using the online or modular distance learning mode.)

“At yung mga guro po natin ay nag-establish na ng kani-kanilang workplaces ‘no doon sa mga bahay at bumili na ng mga laptop, nagpakabit na ng internet connection.”

(Likewise, our teacers have established their own workspaces at home, and even bought laptops and got decent internet connection.)

He also noted that schools are unable to provide teachers with a stable internet connection and a conducive work environment for online teaching.

Basas said that teachers have been reporting to work since the DepEd released its Order No. 29 earlier in April. These teachers, however, are not able to do work on campus, he added.

“Ito pa yung isa ‘no, iba -iba pa ‘no. Yung iba pinapapasok nang 6 hours, yung iba 8 hours, yung iba ay 9 hours na nag-iistay sa school. Ano ginagawa? Wala po.”

(Teachers are being asked to report for different numbers of hours. Some are staying in school for 6 hours, some others 8, others 9. What do they do? Nothing.)

Basas said the DepEd implemented their order without due consultation with teachers.

He also hit the statement of a DepEd official who said that the order is in compliance with the IATF requirement for return to onsite work in areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

"I think hindi natin kinakailangang sabihin at ipinanggalang itong sinasabi po na ito ng Civil Service," Basas said.

(The DepEd should not have cited the Civil Service Commission as the basis for their order.)

"In fact, ang dapat pong ginawang una ng Department of Education ay ipaunawa sa civil service, i-justify sa civil service, na Civil Service Commission, ang amin pong mga guro ay nagtatrabaho, ang amin pong mga guro ay nagtuturo at nagtuturo sila using our different set of online or distance learning modalities," he added.

(In fact, the DepEd should have explained to the Civil Service Commission that their teachers are working under the different distance learning modalities.)

Basas said they have formally written the department to seek a reconsideration of their order.

He also said DepEd officials should visit schools and see the situation on the ground for themselves.

“So tingnan dapat ng DepEd, kahit bumisita yung DepEd dyan sa mga eskwelahan sa malalapit sa kanya sa Pasig…tingnan nila kung ano yung sitwasyon sa bawat eskwelahan,” he said.

(DepEd should visit the schools..so they can see the situation on the ground.)

--TeleRadyo, 21 April 2022