Home  >  News

Robredo shrugs off Moreno's attacks

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2022 11:29 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The camp of Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso denied that his presidential campaign is imploding following his relentless attacks against his rival Vice President Leni Robredo.

But as this report tells us even former officials of Moreno's political party have slammed his actions. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 21, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Isko Moreno   Leni Robredo   Halalan 2022   2022 elections   election   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   Philippine elections   polls  