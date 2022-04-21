Home  >  News

New video shows clearer picture of shooting at De Guzman's Bukidnon event

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2022 11:25 PM

New video has surfaced showing the moment armed men fired on Philippine presidential bet Leody de Guzman and a group of tribal leaders in Bukidnon province.

The video obtained by ABS-CBN News appears to belie the initial police report on the incident. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 21, 2022
