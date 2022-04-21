Home  >  News

DOH tells public: Don't wait for possible COVID-19 surge, get boosted now

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2022 11:44 PM

The Department of Health (DOH) seeks to increase the COVID-19 booster uptake in the country as it prepares to roll out a second booster dose for some priority groups. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 21, 2022
 
