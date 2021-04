WATCH: Maginhawa community pantry organizer gives tour on day of reopening

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The organizer of Maginhawa community pantry gave a behind-the-scenes tour of the stall during its reopening on Wednesday morning.

Ana Patricia Non said it has 12 volunteers, who were vendors from whom she bought supplies for the pantry.

"Saktong-sakto na po siya para hindi po crowded," she told ANC's Headstart.

(It's enough so that we're not crowded.)

The community pantry, which inspired others in the country to put up their own, temporarily stopped its operation on Tuesday due to red-tagging, Non said.

"Wala naman po talaga sa isip ko na titigil ang community pantry. Sure naman po akong magpapatuloy siya hangga't may nangangailangan at may willing tumulong," Non said.

(It never crossed my mind to stop the community pantry. I'm sure it would continue as long as there are people in need and people are willing to help.)

"Kailangan lang namin mag-pause kahapon para ma-ensure ang security at hindi po biro ang red-tagging lalo na sa panahon ngayon...Kailangan lang po natin i-ensure na safe lahat ng organizers, donors at mga pumipila."

(We just needed to pause yesterday to ensure security as red-tagging is not a joke... We just needed to ensure the organizers, donors and people lining up are safe.)

The Quezon City local government sends its Task Force Disiplina personnel to enforce physical distancing, supply face masks and face shields, and check up on volunteers, Non added.