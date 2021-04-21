PNP to probe cops' red tagging of community pantries

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippine National Police on Wednesday said it would investigate its units' alleged red tagging of community pantries, a public initiative to provide food and other necessities to Filipinos struggling with the country's over yearlong COVID-19 lockdown.

PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas ordered the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Anti-Cybercrime Group, and regional offices to look into reports that some units allegedly linked community pantries to the communist movement, said PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Olay.

The investigation will also cover officers who reportedly sought personal information from community pantry organizers, he said in a public briefing.

Some officers were only ordered to visit community pantries to ensure that COVID-19 protocols were observed, Olay said.

"Ayaw nating maging super spreader events 'yan," he said. "Puwedeng maging super spreader events 'yan e dahil walang pila, nag-uunahan... iyon ang ayaw natin."

(We don't want these to be super spreader events. Those can become super spreader events because there are no lines, people are trying to go first... That's what we don't want.)



Sinas has denied that police were profiling people behind the initiative.