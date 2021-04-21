Home  >  News

Patients allegedly lying about COVID symptoms to be admitted to Fabella Hospital

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2021 11:11 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

A spike in COVID-19 cases at a state-run maternity hospital in Metro Manila is traced to infected patients admitted to the facility even without proper testing.

An anonymous whistleblower also blamed lapses in the hospital's protocols for infections among the staff. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 21, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   Fabella Hospital   COVID-19 symptoms   COVID-19 surge  