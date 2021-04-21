Home  >  News

Ilang flight attendants nag-nurse matapos mawalan ng trabaho

ABS-CBN News

Apr 21 2021

Ilang flight attendants ang kabilang sa mga nawalan ng trabaho ngayong may pandemya. Kaya naman may ilang piniling magtrabaho bilang nurse, lalo't ilan sa kanila ay mga nursing graduate. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Abril 2021

