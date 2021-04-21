Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Guidelines sa bayad-pinsala sa bakuna hinahanap na ng mga mambabatas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2021 09:31 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Pinuna ng mga mambabatas kung bakit wala pang patakaran ang gobyerno sa pagpapatupad ng indemnification fund kahit higit 1 buwan nang umaarangkada ang pagbabakuna vs COVID-19. Ang pondo kasi ay ilalaan para sa mga makararanas ng adverse effects matapos maturukan. PhilHealth ang inatasang magbalangkas ng naturang guidelines. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Abril 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   indemnification fund   indemnity fund   bakuna   vaccine   bayad pinsala   COVID-19   House of Representatives  