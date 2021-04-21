Home  >  News

Diliman community pantry organizers allege cops asked if they were communists

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2021 11:23 PM

The spokesperson of the government's anti-communism task force acknowledged they were checking the background of organizers of community pantries.

But he rejected allegations that this is profiling. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 21, 2020
