Some local governments yet to submit data for COVID-19 vaccine tracker: DICT

The Department of Information and Communications Technology said on Wednesday some local governments have yet to submit information for the dashboard that would speed up COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Vaccine Information Management System (VIMS) is designed to hold vital information on local governments, health facilities, and residents, while keeping track of vaccine supply and distribution, said DICT Undersecretary Manny Caintic.

The VIMS can cut down the actual COVID-19 vaccination down to 5 minutes, from the current 20 to 25-minute average, he said.

"With the information system, hindi magtatagal (it will not take long) from registration to consent to screening to vaccination," Caintic said in a public briefing.

However, he said some local government have yet to submit the master list of vaccine recipients. He did not say how many.

"Importante sa amin iyon para sa demand planning, sa distribution and allocation," said the official.

(That is important to us for demand planning, distribution and allocation.)



"We are sending compliance reports. I will not name any particular LGU, pero tuloy-tuloy po ang pangungulit namin kasi importante pong mapadala nila lahat agad ang kanilang master list," he said.

(We keep pressing them because it's important that they all send their master lists immediately.)

The DICT is also trying to get resident details from the Commission on Elections and state medical insurer PhilHealth, he said.

The VIMS is reserved "for the sole use of the Department of Health", Caintic said.

The DICT has until April to rollout the VIMS in Metro Manila, and until May in other areas, he said.

The Philippines has received 3.025 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,562,579 of which have been administered as of Tuesday, according to a government tracker.

The government aims to vaccinate against COVID-19 up to 70 million people or two-thirds of the population this year.