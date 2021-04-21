About 5 COVID-19 patients die daily at PGH: spokesman

Watch more in iWantTFC

About 5 patients at the Philippine General Hospital succumb daily to COVID-19, the facility's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Nakikita ko po sa aming census, every day po nagta-tally kung ilan ang namamatay, mga at least 5 patients po a day for the last 2 weeks po," said PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas Del Rosario.

"Mayroon pong times na mas mataas doon, mga 7 to 10. Pero or more less po mga 5 patients ang namamatay na dumadating o naka-admit na," he said in a public briefing.

(I see in our census, every day we tally how many die, there are at least 5 patients a day for the last 2 weeks. There are times it's higher than that, around 7 to 10. But more or less 5 patients die on arrival or when they're already admitted.)



About 220 of PGH's 250 COVID-19 ward beds are occupied, said Del Rosario.

The hospital's intensive care unit, with about 30 beds, is full. All 25 COVID-19 beds in the emergency room are also occupied, he added.

"Mostly po sila ay severe to critical. Iyong napupunta po sa ER, kaya po minsan hindi kaagad maipasok dahil po iyong ICU sa loob ng PGH ay puno rin. We have to wait for some of them to recover," he said.

(Mostly, their cases are severe to critical. Those who are in the ER, sometimes they are not immediately transferred to the ICU at PGH because it's also full.)

Before Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces were placed under the strictest quarantine level from March 29 to April 11, "close" to all 250 COVID-19 beds of PGH were occupied, said Del Rosario.

The area has since shifted to modified enhanced community quarantine, the second strictest lockdown level, until April 30.

"There’s a little bit of an improvement. But I would say it’s not yet that significant kasi before noong March, ang amin pong numero ay less than 100 patients na lang po," Del Rosario said.

(But I would say it’s not yet that significant because before March, our number of patients was less than 100.)

"Extension of the MECQ to us will, I think, will probably help in further decreasing the transmission, hopefully, and less people will be hospitalized," he said.



