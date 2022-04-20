Home  >  News

PNP: No connection yet to consider shooting at De Guzman event as election-related

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2022 11:41 PM

Police said an attack by armed men on presidential bet Leody de Guzman and several tribal leaders in Bukidnon province does not appear to be election-related.

But De Guzman suspects there is a deeper conspiracy behind the incident. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 20, 2022
