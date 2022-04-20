Home  >  News

Moreno dares Robredo to deny telling bets to withdraw from #Halalan2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2022 11:07 PM

Manila Mayor and presidential bet Isko Moreno ramped up his verbal attacks on his rival, Vice-President Leni Robredo.

With less than three weeks to go before the May polls, Moreno is accusing Robredo of bullying her rivals to quit the presidential race. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 20, 2022
