Home > News Isa pang Marcos disqualification case, ibinasura ng Comelec division ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 20 2022 08:18 PM Ibinasura ng Commission on Elections First Division ang isa pang disqualification case laban kay presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ikinatuwa naman ni Marcos ang desisyon bagaman hindi pa ito pinal at maaari pang iapela. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Miyerkules, 20 Abril 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. PatrolPH, Tagalog news, halalan 2022, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news halalan 2022 election eleksyon eleksiyon eleksyon 2022 elections Philippine elections polls Ferdinand Marcos Jr BBM disqualification case Comelec 1st Division