Ibinasura ng Commission on Elections First Division ang isa pang disqualification case laban kay presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ikinatuwa naman ni Marcos ang desisyon bagaman hindi pa ito pinal at maaari pang iapela. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 20 Abril 2022