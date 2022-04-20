Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Isa pang Marcos disqualification case, ibinasura ng Comelec division

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2022 08:18 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ibinasura ng Commission on Elections First Division ang isa pang disqualification case laban kay presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ikinatuwa naman ni Marcos ang desisyon bagaman hindi pa ito pinal at maaari pang iapela. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 20 Abril 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   halalan 2022   election   eleksyon   eleksiyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   Philippine elections   polls   Ferdinand Marcos Jr   BBM   disqualification case   Comelec   1st Division  