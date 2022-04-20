Home  >  News

Galvez: PH ‘very unlikely’ to fully vaccinate 90-M Pinoys before Duterte term ends

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2022 11:15 PM

The Philippines' vaccine procurement chief says the government is unlikely to hit its target coverage for full COVID-19 vaccination before President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends in June.

Carlito Galvez cites what he says is a remarkable drop in vaccine uptake. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 20, 2022
