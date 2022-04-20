Home  >  News

Comelec division junks last Marcos disqualification case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2022 11:22 PM

Presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. hurdled the last legal challenge to his candidacy. A division of the Commission on Elections dismissed the remaining petition to disqualify him from the presidential race. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 20, 2022
