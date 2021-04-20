Home  >  News

Maginhawa community pantry halts operations due to red-tagging

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2021 10:31 PM

The viral Maginhawa community pantry has been forced to halt operations over safety fears after government forces linked the initiative to the communist movement. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 20, 2021
 
