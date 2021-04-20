Maginhawa community pantry halts operations due to red-tagging
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 20 2021 10:31 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Maginhawa Community Pantry, community pantry, red tagging, Communist Party of the Philippines, communism
- /video/business/04/20/21/ph-shares-snap-2-day-losing-streak-as-mining-industrial-stocks-surge
- /video/news/04/20/21/ph-approves-emergency-use-of-johnson-johnson-bharat-biotech-covid-19-vaccines
- /sports/04/20/21/weightlifting-elreen-ando-asian-championships
- /sports/04/20/21/ibf-champion-ancajas-ph-return
- /news/04/20/21/duterte-muling-nanawagan-sa-saudi-na-buwagin-na-ang-sistemang-kafala