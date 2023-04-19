Home  >  News

Sen. Marcos questions decision to assign more EDCA sites in Luzon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2023 10:20 PM

A Philippine Senate panel questions the purpose and locations of additional bases to be jointly used by Filipino and American troops.

Security officials insisted these sites were selected for their strategic value. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 19, 2023
