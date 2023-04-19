Home  >  News

Indonesian recounts how he became victim of cryptocurency scam syndicate

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2023 10:32 PM

There could be thousands of trafficked foreigners in the Philippines.

This was revealed during a Senate hearing where an Indonesian national shared how he was recruited to scam people to invest in cryptocurrency. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 19, 2023
 
