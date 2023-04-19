Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The widow of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo on Wednesday said she was not blaming her husband’s police escorts for his gruesome death last month.

Five policemen assigned to Degamo’s security detail were reportedly absent from work when gunmen wearing military-style uniforms killed him and 8 others on March 4.

“Normal talaga na minsan nata-timing, may event sa kanila, pero the point kasi here, sa totoo lang, hindi naman pulis yung kaaway natin dito at hindi yung pulis ang nagbaril kay Roel,” she said.

(Conflict of scheduling is normal, but the point here is the policemen didn't shoot Roel. They are not our enemy here.)

“There is [a] man who paid mercenaries to assassinate the governor… Ayoko ring mag-point to the wrong person, walang pamilyang namatayan na gustong sa maling tao tayo titingin,” she added.

(I don't want to point to the wrong person, no victim of killing wants to point to the wrong person.)

The mayor of Pamplona, Negros Oriental noted that 2 soldiers were hospitalized trying to defend her husband.

But she noted that her husband did not like his security armed while he was entertaining constituents.

“Kasi ayaw rin ng husband ko pag nag-e-entertain siya may nakaganoon na, naakto na na babaril. Yung bang parang, kalabitin na lang, yun na yun. Ayaw rin ng husband ko at masasabi mo ayaw niya na yung mga tao doon na matatakot pag 'lalapit sa kanya,” she explained.

(My husband doesn't want anyone armed and ready to shoot when he's entertaining constituents. He doesn't want people to be scared when approaching him.)

“Siguro, ngayon lang naming yan na-realize din na eh kahit pala paano dapat talaga meron talaga sanang naka-ganoon na lang na ready to kalabit na lang. Ayaw pa ng husband ko na long (firearm) ang dalhin pag nasa maraming tao kasi he did not want to scare people,” she noted.

(We have just realized he should have had an armed guard ready to shoot. My husband doesn't like long firearms because he doesn't want to scare people.)

The justice department has tagged Degamo's political rival, suspended lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., as one of the possible masterminds behind his killing.

Teves, who is abroad, has maintained that he and his clan had nothing to do with the assassination.

A Senate investigation is looking into the killing of Degamo and other local politicians.