Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

P102,000 halaga ng hinihinalang shabu nasabat sa QC; 8 tiklo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2022 06:43 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Walong suspek ang nahuling may hinihinalang shabu sa isang buy-bust operation sa Fairview, Quezon City noong Sabado.

Nakumpiska sa mga suspek ang tinatayang P102,000 halaga ng shabu sa naturang operasyon sa Valiant Street, Brgy. Greater Fairview

Maliban sa ilegal na droga, nakumpiska din ang isang cellphone at isang motorsiklo.

Ayon sa pulisya, 21-anyos anyos ang pinakabata sa mga inaresto at 41-anyos ang pinakamatanda. Mga taga-Caloocan CIty at lungsod ng Meycauayan, Bulacan umano ang mga suspek.

Kasalukuyang nasa kustodiya ng QCPD ang mga naaresto. – Ulat ni Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Fairview   Quezon City   shabu   buy-bust   Caloocan   Meycauayan   Bulacan   droga  