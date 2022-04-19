Home  >  News

NBI idinetalye ang resulta ng imbestigasyon sa Smartmatic 'data breach'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2022 08:15 PM

Idinetalye na ng National Bureau of Investigation sa pagdinig ng Senado ang resulta ng kanilang imbestigasyon sa umano’y nangyaring data breach sa sistema ng Smartmatic. Naniniwala din ang NBI na hindi lang isang tao ang nasa likod ng nangyaring ilegal na pag-access sa sistema ng Smartmatic. Ang Comelec naman, hindi na muna babayaran ang natitirang utang nila sa kompanya habang tuloy ang imbestigasyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Johnson Manabat. TV Patrol, Martes, 19 Abril 2022

