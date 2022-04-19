Home  >  News

More presidential bets disown Isko Moreno's quit call for Robredo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2022 10:22 PM

Philippine presidential bet and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso finds himself the odd man out in urging Vice President Leni Robredo to withdraw from the May elections.

 Even his running mate disagrees with his call. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 19, 2022
