Lalaking napadpad sa malalim na bahagi ng beach nalunod sa Pangasinan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2022 06:39 AM

MAYNILA – Inahon ang katawan ng isang lalaki mula sa isang beach sa bayan ng San Fabian, Pangasinan nitong Sabado de Gloria.

Sa isang video, makikitang nagtutulungan ang mga naliligo rin sa dagat na iahon ang 26-anyos na biktima na isang pahinante at residente ng bayan ng Santo Tomas, La Union.

Ayon sa report ng San Fabian Police, napadpad sa malalim na bahagi ng dagat ang biktima kung saan sinabayan siya ng malaking alon at malakas na current ng tubig.

Kasama umano ng biktimang nag-outing ang kaniyang kaanak.

Nilinaw ng pulisya ang kumakalat na balita na may isinalba ang biktima kaya siya naman ang nalunod.

Subalit base sa panayam ng pulisya sa kapamilya ng biktima, wala silang alam na ganitong pangyayari. – Ulat ni Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

