Gunshots fired during Bukidnon activity of Ka Leody; 5 injured

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2022 10:14 PM

Philippine labor leader and presidential bet Leody de Guzman narrowly escaped tragedy after armed men opened fire on a group of tribal folk he was accompanying in Bukidnon. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 19, 2022
