Thousands flee homes in Bicol region due to 'Bising'

Typhoon Surigae, known in the Philippines as "Bising", battered a wide area of the country, with thousands of displaced residents now appealing for aid.

In the town of San Miguel in Catanduanes, 7 barangays were isolated due to a damaged spillway which connects them to the main island.

Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua ordered a mandatory evacuation Sunday night, a day before Typhoon Bising hit the island. Vessel travels to the island are suspended since Friday.

A resident in Virac, Catanduanes was also reportedly electrocuted while repairing his roof. He was the only reported injured resident in the province.

- with a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News