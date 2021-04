Roque out of isolation after second COVID-19 bout

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said on Monday it was his first day "out of isolation", after his second bout with COVID-19.

Roque said he was "happy to be back."

"It’s been a long, dark, 2-week period. But we prevailed. Ganyan po talaga ang kuwento ng mga Pilipino, matitisod tayo, pero babangon tayo," he said in a virtual press briefing.

(That's the story of Filipinos. We fall, but we get up.)

Roque last week said he was "in bad shape" when he was admitted to the Philippine General Hospital. Like other hospitals, PGH in Manila only admits COVID-19 patients if they have moderate to severe symptoms, he said.

"Hindi po pupuwede ang palakasan dito," Roque said in a press briefing, when asked to assure the public that he did not use his status to get ahead of other COVID-19 patients.

(There is no use of influence here.)

When he was previously asked to explain how he got his hospital room, despite the reported shortage, he said, "With all due respect… I think that’s an un-Christian question."

Roque previously underwent a heart procedure, which prompted him to withdraw his 2019 Senate bid. He has also said he was obese and diabetic.

People with health risks are more prone to developing severe symptoms of COVID-19.