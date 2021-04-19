Health workers must be 'fully protected' before COVID-19 vaccination covers others - WHO

Watch more in iWantTFC

An official of the World Health Organization on Monday urged the Philippines to ensure that healthcare workers are "fully protected" against COVID-19 before the vaccination drive "gradually" covers other groups.

The government on Monday said 965,960 medical frontliners have received their first vaccine dose and 198,534 have completed the second dose. The Philippines has around 1.7 million health workers.

"We are still short of protecting all the frontline healthcare workers," said WHO Representative to the Philippines Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe.

"And the current surge demonstrates that we need to have our healthcare workers fully protected so they can work to care for the sick and help them heal," he added.

Other priority groups in the vaccination drive include the elderly, people with health risks, frontline workers, and the poor.

"Let’s work on a priority basis to protect the frontline health workers, and then move gradually to the other groups that have been identified," Abeyasinghe said in a news briefing.

"WHO agrees to these groups, but following the prioritization is important to maximize the impact of the vaccination as an additional tool in the COVID response."

The Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people or two-thirds of its population this year. The government has taken delivery of 3.025 million vaccine doses so far.

The WHO-lead vaccine-sharing platform COVAX Facility will deliver another shipment of COVID-19 shots to the Philippines in April and May, said Abeyasinghe.

"We are optimistic that we will continue to deliver on our commitments to the Philippines through the COVAX Facility," he said.