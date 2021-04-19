DOH guidelines ilalabas bago iturok muli ang AstraZeneca sa 59 anyos pababa
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 19 2021 07:53 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, bakuna, vaccine, vaccination, AstraZeneca, blood clotting, adverse effects, FDA, DOH, Department of Health, Covid-19, Covid-19 vaccine, coronavirus
- /video/news/04/19/21/health-workers-must-be-fully-protected-before-covid-19-vaccination-covers-others-who
- /video/entertainment/04/19/21/abs-cbn-live-shows-kapamilya-its-showtime-asap
- /news/04/19/21/more-than-12-million-filipinos-vaccinated-against-covid-19-so-far-govt
- /news/04/19/21/sputnik-v-pfizer-sinovac-vaccines-expected-to-arrive-this-month-doh
- /entertainment/04/19/21/shes-supposed-to-get-better-geneva-cruzs-mother-dies-due-to-covid-19