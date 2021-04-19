Home  >  News

DOH guidelines ilalabas bago iturok muli ang AstraZeneca sa 59 anyos pababa

Posted at Apr 19 2021 07:53 PM

Papayagan na ulit maiturok sa mga edad 59 pababa ang COVID-19 vaccine ng AstraZeneca matapos itong suspendihin dahil sa ulat ng blood clotting sa ilang nabakunahan nito. Pero kailangan munang maglabas ng guidelines ang Department of Health bago ito maisagawa. Nagpa-Patrol, Kristine Sabillo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 19 Abril 2021

