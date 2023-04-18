Home  >  News

Only 9 of 35 Puerto Galera sites pass water quality standards

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2023 10:14 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A cash reward is offered by a Philippine provincial governor for information on a supposed plot to spread oil in the waters of a popular diving destination.

Tests have shown that most of the waters of Puerto Galera are contaminated by oil that leaked from a sunken tanker near Oriental Mindoro province. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 18, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Oriental Mindoro   oil spill   Mindoro oil spill  