Tourism chief calls for action on Boracay after tourist cap breached

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2022 11:14 PM

The Philippines' tourism chief urged action against local government officials in the province of Aklan after the famed island of Boracay breached its carrying capacity for tourists during the Holy Week break. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 18, 2022
 
