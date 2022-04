Watch more News on iWantTFC

Here's an important tip come Election Day: Always check the back of your ballot when voting.

According to LENTE Philippines executive director Atty. Ona Caritos, the back of the ballot lists down the names of party-list groups running in the May elections.

Voters can only pick 1 party-list group.

Speaking to TeleRadyo, Caritos reminded voters not to "overvote" or choose more than one candidate for positions that only need 1 vote. This will mean that the vote will not be counted by VCMs.

"Undervoting" or picking fewer candidates for positions that need more than 1 name will still be counted.

The LENTE official also urged voters not to take pictures of their filled-up ballots since this is an election offense. She also urged voters not to take selfies in the polling booths on Election Day.

TeleRadyo, April 18, 2022