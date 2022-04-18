Home  >  News

Comelec, SM Supermalls ink deal for voter education

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2022 10:57 PM

Filipino voters will be allowed to test vote counting machines in malls in a bid to allay fears of election-rigging. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 18, 2022
