Home  >  News

PNP chief slams Abalos for accusing police officials in alleged drug bust cover-up

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2023 10:46 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine National Police chief expressed dismay over allegations by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos that senior police officers covered up a major drug bust last year.

Police General Rodolfo Azurin questioned where Abalos got his information. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 17, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PNP   Philippine National Police   Benhur Abalos   Rodolfo Azurin   illegal drugs  