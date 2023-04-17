Home  >  News

Chinese Embassy says envoy’s remarks on OFWs in Taiwan taken out of context

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2023 10:43 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The safety of Filipino workers in Taiwan was assured by Philippine authorities.

That’s after China’s envoy to Manila warned they were at risk due to expanded US-Philippine defense ties.

Beijing insists he was misinterpreted. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 17, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Taiwan   China   US-Philippine relations   overseas Filipino workers   OFWs  