Mga biyahero balik Metro Manila na matapos ang Holy Week Break

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2022 07:32 PM

Nagsimula nang magbalikan sa Metro Manila ang mga kababayan nating nagbakasyon nitong Semana Santa. Kasama rin sa buhos ng pasahero ang ilan namang ngayon pa lang uuwi ng probinsya. Nagpa-Patrol, Anjo Bagaoisan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 17 Abril 2022.

