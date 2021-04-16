Home  >  News

Gaps seen in PH healthcare system amid record-high active COVID-19 cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2021 03:13 AM

The Philippines' active COVID-19 cases hit a record high on Friday. The worsening numbers reported even as gaps in the country's health infrastructure are pointed out by an adviser to the government's pandemic task force. More from Sherrie Ann Torres. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 16, 2021
