Gaps seen in PH healthcare system amid record-high active COVID-19 cases
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 17 2021 03:13 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, active COVID-19 cases, Philippines, Philippines updates
- /video/business/04/17/21/philippine-shares-post-weekly-loss-despite-eased-community-quarantine
- /video/news/04/17/21/duque-says-unsure-of-current-covid-19-vaccines-protection-span-vs-variants
- /video/news/04/17/21/galvez-says-more-covid-19-vaccines-arriving-in-3rd-quarter-of-2021
- /life/04/17/21/frontline-nurse-shocked-and-touched-by-taylor-swift-gift
- /news/04/17/21/11-sugatan-sa-banggaan-ng-bus-at-truck-sa-iloilo