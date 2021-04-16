Home  >  News

Galvez says more COVID-19 vaccines arriving in 3rd quarter of 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2021 03:09 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte warns of more COVID-related deaths among Filipinos due either to their refusal to get vaccinated or a shortfall in vaccine doses. The official in charge of vaccine procurement sees vaccine deliveries picking up by the 3rd quarter of the year. Ina Reformina has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 16, 2021
