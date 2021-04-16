Galvez says more COVID-19 vaccines arriving in 3rd quarter of 2021
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 17 2021 03:09 AM
COVID-19, vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, Galvez, Carlito Galvez, Duterte, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines, Philippines updates
- /video/business/04/17/21/philippine-shares-post-weekly-loss-despite-eased-community-quarantine
- /video/news/04/17/21/gaps-seen-in-ph-healthcare-system-amid-record-high-active-covid-19-cases
- /video/news/04/17/21/duque-says-unsure-of-current-covid-19-vaccines-protection-span-vs-variants
- /life/04/17/21/frontline-nurse-shocked-and-touched-by-taylor-swift-gift
- /news/04/17/21/11-sugatan-sa-banggaan-ng-bus-at-truck-sa-iloilo