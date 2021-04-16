Home  >  News

Duque says unsure of current COVID-19 vaccines' protection span vs variants

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2021 03:11 AM

Philippine officials are waiting for more evidence on the need for booster shots to fight emerging COVID-19 variants. The country's health chief admits they are still not sure how long current vaccines can provide protection. Kristine Sabillo reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 16, 2021
