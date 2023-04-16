Home  >  News

'Pista ng Kalusugan' inilunsad para isulong ang health literacy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 16 2023 07:52 PM

Inilunsad ng Department of Health at iba pang grupo ang "Pista ng Kalusugan," kasabay ng pagsulong ng pamahalaan sa routine immunization ng mga bata. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 16 Abril 2023

