Home > News 'Pista ng Kalusugan' inilunsad para isulong ang health literacy ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 16 2023 07:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Inilunsad ng Department of Health at iba pang grupo ang "Pista ng Kalusugan," kasabay ng pagsulong ng pamahalaan sa routine immunization ng mga bata. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 16 Abril 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news Department of Health Pista ng Kalusugan health literacy immunization child immunization vaccination /news/04/16/23/police-working-on-fresh-leads-amid-probe-on-drug-pilferage/news/04/16/23/sunny-hot-conditions-expected-this-week-in-most-of-ph-pagasa/sports/04/16/23/nexplay-comes-up-clutch-vs-blacklist-to-end-campaign/sports/04/16/23/football-kaya-fc-back-on-top-of-pfl-after-beating-adt/sports/04/16/23/standhardinger-picks-up-2nd-bpc-trophy-rhj-is-best-import