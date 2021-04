DILG: Waiver not a requirement for lockdown aid

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Friday said beneficiaries of lockdown aid are not required to sign a waiver to get the assistance meant to help them cope with the toughest lockdown level recently imposed in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces.

The agency's spokesman Jonathan Malaya made the comment after reports that personnel in a Bulacan town required cash aid beneficiaries to sign a waiver saying they have no complaints against officials.

"Wala pong ibang lugar na nag-require ng waiver diumano," he said in a public briefing.

(No other place allegedly required a waiver.)

The interior department's guidelines on the aid distribution and the town mayor's order lacked any requirement of a waiver, Malaya said.

"Kinu-confirm po muna namin ang itong report na 'to, kung totoo nga na may waiver at hinihintay namin ang paliwanag po," he added.

(We are trying to confirm is this report is try, if there was really a waiver, and we are waiting for explanation.)