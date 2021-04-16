DILG chief Año back to work after 3-month medical leave

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año is set to return to work on Friday after a 3-month medical leave following bouts with COVID-19, his agency's spokesperson said.

"Kami sa DILG hindi po matawaran ang aming tuwa at kagalakan na si Secretary Año is back to work," Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya told Teleradyo.

(We at the DILG couldn't contain our joy and excitement that Secretary Año is back to work.)

The interior chief has been cleared by doctors, Malaya said.

"Nagpapasalamat po kami sa lahat ng nagdasal at nabigay ng suporta sa kaniya. Sobrang hirap ng dinanas niya," he added.

(We thank those who prayed and supported him. He struggled a lot.)

Año took a break in January to fully recover from COVID-19. He first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March last year. He was diagnosed again as coronavirus-positive on August 15.

Interior Undersecretary for Peace and Order Bernardo Florece was then designated the department's officer-in-charge.

Año was hospitalized for 11 days over his second bout with the disease, he said last September.

"Medyo nahirapan ako dito sa pangalawa dahil madaming symptoms at sabay-sabay," he had said.

(I struggled with the second one because of many symptoms.)