19 preso, BuCor personnel nagpositibo sa COVID-19

MAYNILA - Wala umanong surge ng COVID-19 sa mga kulungan sa ilalim ng Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

Ayon kay BuCor spokersperson Assistant Secretary Gabriel Chaclag, 19 preso at personnel ng BuCor ang may COVID-19 ngayon.

“Dalawa ang nasa ospital—isang PDL at isang personnel—at the rest po nasa isolation center na mild o asymptomatic po sila,” sabi ni Chaclag sa panayam ng TeleRadyo.

Regular aniya ang pagsasagawa naman nila ng testing kaya manageable ang kanilang kaso. Obligado ring mag RT-PCR test at mag 14-day quarantine ang mga lalayang preso para matiyak na negatibo sila sa virus.

“Ang ating COVID situation dito sa Bureau of Corrections sa mga prisons under ng Bureau of Corrections makikita nating manageable at hindi naman nagkaroon ng surge o dumami 'yung mga cases dito,” sabi ni Chaclag.

Dagdag ni Chaclag na tuloy-tuloy naman ang e-Dalaw sa mga preso.

Tiniyak din niya na may sapat ng supply ng face mask ang mga preso at personnel.

- TeleRadyo 16 Abril 2021