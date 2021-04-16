1 in 3 Metro Manila beneficiaries got lockdown 'ayuda' so far: DILG

Watch more in iWantTFC

About one-third of 11 million beneficiaries in Metro Manila have received assistance for the area's 2-week return to the toughest pandemic lockdown level, the interior department said on Friday.

Some 3.4 million low-income earners in the capital region were given P1,000 in aid each. They represent around 31 percent of the total beneficiaries in Metro Manila, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Bumibilis na po ang ating pamimigay at wala pong tigil ang ating local government units sa pamumudmod ng ayuda mula sa national government," he said in a public briefing.

(Our distribution is getting faster and local government units are not stopping in giving out aid from the national government.)

"Few" local governments chose to give the aid in kind. They have yet to start their distribution because the goods need to be bid out, repacked, and delivered house to house, said Malaya.

The interior department will meet later Friday on appeals for more time to distribute the assistance, he said.

The government set aside a total of P22.9 billion in aid for 22.9 million residents of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces, which were under enhanced community quarantine from March 29 to April 11.

ECQ limits non-essential movement and allows only select industries to operate at full on-site capacity.