Teves seeks dismissal of illegal firearms possession rap

Watch more on iWantTFC

Suspended congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr wants the illegal firearms possession charge filed against him dropped for supposed lack of evidence. The lawmaker's petition comes ahead of his virtual attendance at Monday's Senate inquiry into the murder of provincial governor Roel Degamo where he is eyed as the main mastermind. Raya Capulong reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 14, 2023