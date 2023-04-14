Home  >  News

Over 4,000 pass Bar exam in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 15 2023 03:15 AM

Nearly 4,000 aspiring lawyers successfully hurdle the 2022 Philippine law licensure exam. The Bar exam topnotcher shares his thoughts in this report by Adrian Ayalin. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 14, 2023
