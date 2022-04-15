WATCH: Parts of Leyte inundated days after Agaton destruction

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of the Office of Civil Defense

MANILA - Several areas in Leyte were inundated three days after Agaton's strong rains lashed the province, aerial footage from the Office of the Civil Defense showed.

National and regional disaster risk reduction councils had surveyed the severely-hit province on Thursday morning.

At least 145 fatalities have been reported from Leyte, majority of which were landslide victims, according to local governments.

Agaton dumped more than one month's worth of rainfall in some areas, with rains beating down on the province days prior to the storm's landfall.

The disaster-prone region is regularly ravaged by storms -- including a direct hit from Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013 -- with scientists warning they are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

--With a report from Agence France-Presse